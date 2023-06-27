Putin said that the military and law enforcement officers actually stopped the civil war

The military and law enforcement officers who suppressed the rebellion of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, actually stopped the civil war. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an address to the security forces and the military, a transcript of his speech was published on site Kremlin.

“You have defended the constitutional order, life, security and freedom of our citizens. We saved our Motherland from upheavals, actually stopped the civil war,” the head of state said, addressing the military and security forces.

Putin stressed that those who stopped the rebels acted clearly and coherently and proved their loyalty to the people of Russia and the oath. According to the president, the military and law enforcement officers have shown responsibility for the fate of the country and its future.

The head of the Wagner PMC announced the beginning of the rebellion on the night of June 24. Then Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking the rear camps of the company and threatened to use force. On the morning of the same day, the Wagnerites occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and the presence of Wagnerite columns was also reported in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions. Subsequently, there were reports of the movement of columns with people and military equipment of PMC “Wagner” in the direction of Moscow.

After negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, which lasted all day, Prigozhin announced the turn of the columns of equipment from Moscow and the return of the Wagnerites to field camps. According to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the head of the PMC will leave for Belarus. The FSB dropped the case of armed rebellion against Prigozhin.