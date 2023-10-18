Putin: planes with hypersonic “Daggers” will patrol the Black Sea

President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to begin constant patrolling of the space over the Black Sea with MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missile systems. During a press conference following his visit to China, the head of state clarified that this is not a threat to peace, but a security measure.

This is not a threat – what I am now announcing: on my instructions, the Aerospace Forces begin patrolling on a permanent basis in the neutral zone of airspace over the Black Sea Vladimir Putin

The President recalled that the Kinzhal complexes have a range of over a thousand kilometers and a speed of Mach nine.

Putin also commented on the supply of American ATACMS missiles to Kyiv

Vladimir Zelensky announced the first use of American tactical missiles Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on October 17. He thanked the United States and emphasized that the agreements with his American counterpart Joe Biden are being implemented.

Putin, at a press conference following his visit to China, said that the supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv was another mistake by the American authorities. According to Putin, by doing so the United States is simply prolonging the agony of Ukraine. According to the president, the transfer of ATACMS to Kyiv harms Ukraine and creates an additional threat, but Russia is capable of repelling such attacks.

“Plus, against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, all this is happening, all this is heating up the atmosphere,” the president said.

Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

Putin’s decision could be a response to the US presence off the coast of Israel

Honored Pilot of Russia Yuri Sytnik, commenting Presidential order to patrol the Black Sea, said that this was a response to the US military presence off the coast of Israel. The expert emphasized that regular patrolling of the Black Sea by such aircraft will demonstrate to NATO countries the wariness of the Russian Armed Forces.

“This was done correctly, and it was necessary to inform the whole world so that later there would be no excuses: “Oh, we didn’t know about this,” Sytnik said.

What is known about the Kinzhal missile?

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile system consists of a rocket and a carrier aircraft. MiG-31K fighters carry ammunition with a range of more than three thousand kilometers.

The hypersonic missile is designed to destroy surface ships, command posts, air bases and air defense systems. The ammunition, which reaches speeds of up to 4080 meters per second, carries a warhead weighing 500 kilograms.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / RIA Novosti

In March 2022, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were used for the first time during a special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, said that these ammunition turned out to be invulnerable to Ukrainian air defense systems.

In May, it was reported that Kinzhal destroyed the radar station and control center of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system transferred to Kyiv. Military expert Alexey Leonkov noted that the air defense missile system used all its ammunition in an attempt to shoot down one missile.