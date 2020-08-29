The new academic year in Russia for schoolchildren and students will begin on September 1, President Vladimir Putin announced. TASS…

Related materials Feed everyone Moscow Provides Hot Meals to Primary School Students

The head of state stressed that everything possible should be done to comply with the requirements of sanitary doctors. Speaking about wearing protective masks in schools, Putin noted that it is not easy for teachers and that they need to be “flexible and creative”, but without compromising the quality of training.

School activities this academic year will be conducted under the new rules. In particular, schools will cancel a single bell, instead of it, each class will have its own schedule of changes and meals in the canteen. In educational institutions, additional entrances to buildings will be opened to avoid the congestion of children at the doors. Parents will not be allowed to schools unless there is an urgent need, all meetings will be held online.

New sanitary and epidemiological rules due to the coronavirus pandemic have so far been introduced until January next year. That is, up to this point, all students and teachers must wear masks and observe social distancing.