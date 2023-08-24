Putin said that “Wagner” has made a significant contribution to the fight against Nazism in Ukraine
The private company “Wagner” has made a significant contribution to the fight against neo-Nazism in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes TASS.
“I would like to note that these are people who have made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine,” the head of state said, stressing that these merits will not be forgotten.
