The proximity of the election campaign increases the degree of discussion in the State Duma, people are demanding tangible changes, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the heads of the Duma factions. Reported by TASS Wednesday February 17th.

“People are demanding tangible change,” Putin told MPs, pointing to the request of the majority of citizens.

The head of state called on the deputies during the election campaign “not just to swear with each other”, but to conduct a constructive dialogue.

He also stressed that Russia will not allow attacks on its sovereignty and attempts to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The elections of the State Duma deputies of the VIII convocation should take place on a single voting day, September 19. Earlier, experts described three possible scenarios for the election campaign, where the main plan of the authorities is to obtain a constitutional majority by United Russia (ER).