Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on June 4 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), said that the Russian economy and labor market are already approaching pre-crisis levels.

According to him, the country managed to save millions of jobs, and also managed to avoid a sharp decline in the income of citizens. Despite the fact that during this period unemployment in Russia increased and incomes dropped, this did not cause any disaster, according to the president.

The Russian leader also instructed to strengthen programs to promote employment in those regions where unemployment remains at a high level, as well as launch a program to support youth employment.

He also noted that the world economy is gradually recovering.

“Despite the depth of last year’s recession, which, according to experts, was the largest since the Second World War, it is already safe to say that the global economy is returning to normal life. It is expected that this year the growth of global GDP (will be – Ed.) Is unusually large, the maximum since the 70s of the last century, “- said the head of the Russian state.

“On a national scale, I am instructing in the near future to launch a permanent program to support youth employment, including measures to promote youth entrepreneurship,” the head of state said.

The day before, Putin, speaking at the SPIEF, said that the country’s economy is getting out of a difficult situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian leader promised to raise this topic on June 4 during his speech at the plenary session of the forum. The President expressed confidence that entrepreneurs know about the state of affairs in the Russian economy better than anyone, since they have practical work every day.

Also during the event, Putin said that the state is ready to provide the necessary support to large projects, including by creating a comfortable regular environment.

According to him, the implementation of these projects will provide companies and Russian regions with solid dividends, will be a good incentive to increase the volume of production of goods and services in demand, and will also create jobs and modernize production, transport, tourism and other “demanded infrastructure”.

At the end of May, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, speaking in the State Duma, announced that in the second half of 2021, and possibly by the middle of the year, Russian GDP will return to pre-pandemic levels.