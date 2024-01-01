Putin announced the readiness of 30 countries to join BRICS in one form or another

About 30 countries are ready to join the BRICS association “in one form or another.” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in treatment in connection with the start of Moscow's chairmanship of BRICS on January 1.

“In general, Russia will continue efforts to promote the entire range of partnership cooperation within the BRICS framework in three key areas: politics and security, economics and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts,” the message says.

Putin added that Moscow looks forward to fruitful work with all states “involved in the orbit” of the association.

BRICS includes 10 states. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia joined the alliance in 2023. On January 1, 2024, Argentina could have joined the group, but the new president of the South American country, Javier Miley, declined the invitation.