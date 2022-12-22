President Putin announced Russia’s desire to quickly complete the special operation in Ukraine

An early end to the armed conflict in Ukraine is preferable. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press approach after a meeting of the State Council on Youth Policy. The event will be broadcast on the official Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end this war, we will strive to end this – and the sooner the better,” the president said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that the intensification of hostilities is unjustified, as it leads to additional losses in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of withdrawing troops from Ukraine before the end of the year was out of the question. The authorities of Ukraine need to take into account the realities that have developed over all this time, the press secretary of the head of state stressed.