Russian President Putin: the domestic economy has overcome all risks

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the domestic economy has managed to overcome the risks. He said this during an address to the Federal Assembly, the broadcast is on website Channel One.

“The strategic task is to bring our economy to new frontiers,” he stated. According to the President, in the new cycle of economic development there are all opportunities for a breakthrough in many areas. “We will expand foreign economic relations and build new logistics corridors,” the head of state added.

Also during his speech, Putin noted that Russia’s GDP in 2022 decreased by 2.1 percent. The President recalled that experts predicted a decline of up to 20 percent for the Russian economy.

According to him, the economy and public administration in Russia turned out to be stronger than Western countries expected when they imposed sanctions.