Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to support the export of agricultural products with high added value. The head of state said this at a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev.

During the meeting, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture touched upon the topic of supporting the export of the agro-industrial complex. He recalled that at a certain point in 2020, certain types of export support turned out to be excessive.

Patrushev reported that in order to stabilize the situation on the market from January 1 of this year, the provision of compensation for part of the transportation costs for the export of sugar, potatoes, buckwheat, bottled sunflower oil and grain has been suspended.

“We need to support exports with high added value,” Putin said.

Patrushev, in turn, stressed that the ministry will do this and reorient the directions of support. Exporters have a fairly large set of tools that allow them not to leave foreign markets, the minister said.

On March 10, the deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Oksana Lut, reported that in 2020 Russia became a net exporter of agricultural products and food. Thus, for the first time, the export indices of agricultural products in the country exceeded the indices of imports.

According to the Federal Center “Agroexport” of the Ministry of Agriculture, in 2020 Russia has set a record for food supplies abroad. 79 million tons of agricultural products worth $ 30.7 billion were supplied to other countries. Russian-made products were bought in 150 countries.

On February 8, the Russian government approved a formula for calculating a flexible export duty on wheat, corn and barley from June 2 this year. To calculate the duty, data on the price of listed export contracts for wheat, barley and corn will be used.