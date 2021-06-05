Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the similarity of the development paths of the United States and the Soviet Union. The first “with a confident gait and a firm step” are following the path of development of the USSR, the head of state said on Friday, June 4, during a conversation with the heads of news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Talking about the problem of empires, Putin noted their delusion that they are so powerful that they can make small mistakes, such as buying someone, scaring someone, or negotiating with someone.

However, according to the Russian president, the number of empires’ problems is growing, and at a certain moment they reach such a level that they can no longer cope with them, writes Gazeta.ru.

“And the United States, with a confident gait, a confident gait, a firm step, is walking straight along the path of the Soviet Union,” Putin said.

On the same day, the Russian leader called on the United States to come to terms with the existence of Russia, as “it is and will be.” He pointed out that it is not Moscow that is introducing sanctions against the United States just because of the fact that they exist.

At the same time, the Russian leader expressed the hope that his upcoming dialogue with American leader Joe Biden would be constructive and the parties would take practical steps to improve relations. The meeting of the presidents is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

On the eve, Putin said that he did not expect “breakthroughs” at the upcoming summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

In turn, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said that the United States does not intend to make concessions to Russia at the upcoming summit. At the same time, the American authorities are aiming at stable relations with Moscow.

The fact that the Kremlin does not expect a significant improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the summit of Putin and Biden on the same day was announced by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.