Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States, building relations with other countries, is following the path of the USSR.

The head of state also named the main problem of empires. According to him, it lies in the fact that it seems to them that they are so “powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes.”

However, the Russian leader clarified that in such cases the number of problems is growing. This, in turn, leads to the moment “when they can no longer be dealt with.”

“And the United States, with a confident gait, a confident gait, a firm step, is walking right along the path of the Soviet Union,” Putin said during a conversation with heads of news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On June 4, Putin clarified that he did not expect any “breakthroughs” following the upcoming summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Also on June 4, Eric Green, Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council at the White House, said that Washington does not see great opportunities at the current stage for establishing constructive interaction with Moscow.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Kremlin does not expect a significant improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the summit of Putin and Biden. Peskov recalled that relations between the countries are in crisis.

The meeting between Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.