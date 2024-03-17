Putin: the main task after the elections is to move forward

Current Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the main task now is to move forward, reports RIA News.

During a meeting with the co-chairs of the election headquarters, the head of state noted that a lot of work had been done over the past few months. “But without any doubt, the main task now is not to fix the election results, but, on the contrary, to move forward on the basis of this result, fulfilling everything that we talked about during the election campaign,” Putin emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Federation said that he dreamed of a strong and sovereign Russia. According to him, the election results will allow this to be achieved.