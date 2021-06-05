New educational projects will be launched in Russia. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech at the opening ceremony of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Gatchina in the Leningrad Region.

According to the head of state, currently an important goal is to preserve the country’s historical and spiritual heritage.

“Therefore, we will launch new modern educational projects, pay special attention to the patriotic education of young people,” he said.

As Putin added, initiatives in this area from the Russian Historical and Russian Military-Historical Societies, the renewed Knowledge Society and other organizations or unions will be supported by the state.

The Russian leader also pointed out that the period of the reign of Emperor Alexander III can be called a harmonious combination of state and technological changes and loyalty to traditions. The ruler himself, as Putin stressed, was distinguished by his love for his homeland and the desire to carry out reforms for its development and strengthening its positions in Europe and the world.

On June 1, a law began to operate in the Russian Federation, establishing general requirements for educational activities in the country. He consolidated the definition of such activity and the algorithm for its regulation. In particular, the government will control the use of educational activities, which are prohibited in order to incite social, racial, ethnic and religious hatred.

The prohibition also includes the dissemination of false information about historical, national, religious and cultural traditions.