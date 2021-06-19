Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a youth employment support program in the near future. He stated this at the congress of the United Russia party, which was broadcast on Youtube…

The President noted that youth is the future of Russia, “continuity in its development.” He pointed out that young people show themselves in production, in volunteering, in medicine – in all spheres. According to the head of state, the ruling party should establish “more active cooperation with regional teams” in order to pay special attention to the conditions for “realizing the abilities and ideas of young people.”

“In the near future, a permanent program to support youth employment will be launched, it is necessary to help a young person find a job, find his place in life,” the president said.

In 2020, Putin signed a law on youth policy, which, in particular, involves raising the age of Russian youth. Nowadays, youth in Russia is considered to be people aged 14 to 35 years. Also, such concepts as “young family”, “youth policy”, “youth public association” and “young specialist” are enshrined in the law.