A new model of remuneration for medical workers, which provides for a single base salary in all Russian regions and a transparent list of additional payments and allowances, is planned for implementation in Russia. This was stated by the President of the country Vladimir Putin in his congratulations to doctors on their professional holiday, which this year is celebrated on Sunday, June 20.

According to him, the hard and noble work of doctors is irreplaceable, and it should be paid with dignity and fairness. In this regard, a new system of remuneration is planned in health care. Putin promised to debug and implement it in dialogue with medical workers, based on the proposals of the entire Russian medical community.

Also in this congratulation, the head of state said that special payments to doctors providing care to patients with COVID-19 will continue. In addition, Putin announced the need to increase the rate of vaccination of the country’s population against coronavirus.

On May 3, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate more than 52.2 billion rubles for payments to doctors and other workers who help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the government will allocate over 4.6 billion rubles for the implementation of one-time insurance payments to medical workers who worked with patients with COVID-19 in the event of their death or disability due to the virus.