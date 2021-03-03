The situation in the migration policy of the Russian Federation has improved, but the risks remain. This was announced on March 3 by Russian President Vladimir Putin at an expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry board.

The head of state noted that the situation has become more orderly and transparent, and the effectiveness of legislative regulation has increased.

“At the same time, risks still remain here, including the penetration of crime into the environment of domestic migrants. I ask you to continue to carefully and responsibly approach the issues of admitting foreign labor to our country, to be guided by the real needs of the domestic economy, while protecting, first of all, the interests of our citizens in the labor market, ”Putin added.

On February 24, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, Andrei Kutepov, proposed to revise the demanded specialties, as well as pay more attention to the training of our own personnel in the construction sector and agriculture, in order to prevent “the country’s dependence on foreign labor.”

The senator, referring to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, noted that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of migrants in the country has almost halved: from 11 million to 6 million people, most of them work under patents. He expressed confidence that the proposed measures will help reduce unemployment and the number of poor people who are in this group due to lack of work, age and lack of work experience.

In early February, entrepreneurs complained about a shortage of builders in Russia. Thus, the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) told Izvestia that about 50% of developers experienced a shortage of builders. The SRO “Ural Association of Builders” (UOS) said that the shortage of workers was 40-50%.