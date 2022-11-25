Putin said that Russia does not change plans for the development of the country, economy, social sphere

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the mothers of military personnel that the country does not change its plans for the development of the state, economy and social sphere, despite the conduct of a special military operation. The broadcast of the event is published on the official website Kremlin.

We do not change our plans for the development of the state, for the development of the country, for the development of the economy, its social sphere, and for national projects. We’ve got big, big plans Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state stressed that the plans would be implemented both within the framework of the special operation and in everyday work. He recalled that the key to success is the unity of the country.

On November 25, Putin held a meeting with the mothers of servicemen. According to the president, the authorities share the pain of loss with those who lost their sons during the fighting. “We will do everything that depends on us so that you feel your shoulder next to you,” he added.

“Today’s events are the path to the purification and renewal of the country”

Putin said that today’s events are the way to cleanse and renew the country. According to him, at the turn of the 1990-2000s it seemed that everything would be fine, but it turned out that this was not the case.

The President noted that Russia had to “live and play in some foreign clearing”, and even from the level of the head of state it is difficult to “clear the clearing”.

Today’s events are the way to some even purification and renewal Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, Putin said that they wanted to control Russia from outside, which led to the current situation, including a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia will achieve goals in a special operation

The head of state promised that Russia would achieve its goals during the special operation. He stressed that we should work together towards achieving a result.

And we, as you correctly said, as everyone here says, we must achieve our goals. And we will get them. Without a doubt Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President also said that Russia in Ukraine is not fighting Ukrainians, but those who use them as cannon fodder. According to him, there were cases when soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot before formation if they left their positions in battle.

On February 24, Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Reunification with Donbass should have happened earlier

The President believes that the reunification of Donbass with Russia should have happened earlier, then there would not have been so many losses among civilians.

According to Putin, in 2014 Moscow did not yet fully feel the mood of local residents, it was not possible to fully understand the events taking place in the region.

According to Putin, in 2014 Moscow did not yet fully feel the mood of local residents, it was not possible to fully understand the events taking place in the region.

We proceeded from the fact that, perhaps, it would be possible to reach an agreement between Lugansk and Donetsk – within the framework of the agreements, the Minsk agreements – they would still be able to somehow reunite with Ukraine. We sincerely went for it Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the President of Russia said that opponents are trying to devalue the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, even in the information space. According to him, the fight is going on, including through the dissemination of information. For example, the president believes, much of what is published in the information sphere encourages certain actions against those who participate in the SVO.