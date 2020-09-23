Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the upcoming registration of the second Russian vaccine against COVID-19, according to website The Kremlin.

As a reminder, on August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register the Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Currently, the drug is undergoing the third, final, stage of trials, which involves about 40 thousand volunteers.

The second Russian vaccine against coronavirus “EpiVacCorona”, developed at the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, is being tested.

Earlier it was reported that the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine against coronavirus “Vector” has been completed.