In a number of Russian regions, an increase in crime has been recorded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He is quoted by RIA News Wednesday, March 3rd.

The head of state instructed law enforcement officers to find out the reasons for this.

During the collegium, Putin praised the work of the Interior Ministry officials last year. In his opinion, law enforcement agencies acted competently, clearly and without failures in the difficult conditions that were observed due to the coronavirus pandemic.