Putin: UAF counteroffensive attempts failed, loss ratio is one to three

Attempts at a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have failed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He is quoted TASS.

According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals in any of the combat areas. “This is an absolutely obvious thing,” he said.

At the same time, the losses suffered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are three times higher than in Russia, the president emphasized. He called it a tragedy, the responsibility for which lies with Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin announced the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. This, according to the president, is indicated by the introduction of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into battle.