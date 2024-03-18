Putin: the railway from Rostov-on-Don to Donetsk has been restored

The restored railway from Rostov-on-Don to Donetsk, Mariupol and Berdyansk will become an alternative to the Crimean Bridge. Its appearance was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a rally-concert in honor of the tenth anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, his words are quoted by the agency TASS.

The head of state noted that the country will continue to restore the railway that runs from the Rostov region through Donbass and Novorossiya. The President promised that trains will soon travel to Sevastopol. “And this will be another, alternative road instead of the Crimean Bridge,” he added.

Putin also emphasized that Russia and Crimea will continue to move forward hand in hand. He pointed out that this will be proven not in words, but in deeds, which will only make the country and the peninsula stronger.

In November, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported that a new railway from the Rostov region to Crimea, which will become an alternative to the route along the Crimean Bridge, is at the design stage.