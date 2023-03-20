Putin: The West clings more and more desperately to old dogmas and losing dominance

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview for the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, said that the West is increasingly desperate to cling to old dogmas and seeks to regain lost dominance. The text is published on the official website Kremlin.

The head of state noted that at present the geopolitical landscape is undergoing cardinal changes.

“The collective West clings more and more desperately to archaic dogmas, to its elusive dominance, putting the fate of entire states and peoples at stake,” Putin stressed.

He added that the US policy of dual containment of Russia and China is becoming more acute and assertive. The Russian leader added that the architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled.

Earlier, the head of the Russian-Chinese analytical center Sergey Sanakoev suggested that the subject of discussion between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be the peace initiative on Ukraine proposed by Beijing earlier, as well as a number of other aspects of cooperation between the two countries.