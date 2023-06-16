Russian President Putin announced the delivery of the first part of nuclear charges to Belarus

Russia delivered the first nuclear charges to Belarus. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The broadcast of the event is available on Rutube.

“The first nuclear charges have been delivered to the territory of Belarus, but only the first, this is the first part. By the end of the summer, by the end of the year, we will complete this work in its entirety,” the Russian leader said.

Putin added that this is an element of deterring those “who are thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us.” The President also recalled the talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that Russia would place part of the tactical nuclear weapons in the republic.

Earlier, Putin responded to the demand of NATO countries for Moscow to reduce nuclear weapons with the phrase “fuck them.” According to the politician, the Russian side has more nuclear weapons than the countries of the bloc, and the alliance understands this. In addition, Putin said that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible if there is a threat to the territorial integrity of the state.