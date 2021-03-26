On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the supervisory board of the ANO “Russia – the Land of Opportunities” said that his former colleague had died of coronavirus in Latvia.

According to the Russian leader, when his acquaintance fell ill, it turned out that the main Latvian infectious diseases center did not even have an MRI machine.

“Only an old X-ray is there, which cannot really show the level of lung damage. There are no medicines, nothing, ”he said.

Putin added that his former colleague was offered to be brought to Moscow, “they did everything to take him out,” but they could not.

During the meeting, the Russian president also said that the healthcare system of the Russian Federation meets the current level. Putin added that the Russian vaccine has performed well in the harsh modern conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President was vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 23. He called vaccination the number one task in the country.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia started on January 18. On March 15, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said that the Russian Federation is the leader in Europe in the number of people who have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

Sputnik V, the first vaccine against coronavirus infection in Russia and the world, was registered on August 11 last year. On October 14, Putin announced the registration of the second COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona in the Russian Federation. On February 20, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the registration of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus – KoviVac.

