President Putin: Armed Forces counter-offensive began on June 4 and continues “right now”

The large-scale counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began on June 4 and continues “right now.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with war correspondents, his words are quoted by RIA News.

“It has been going on since the 4th, it is still going on and right now,” he said.

Putin also noted that the offensive is being carried out “with the use of reserves prepared for these purposes.”

The head of state specified that he had listened to another report on the current situation.

Earlier, Putin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 160 tanks during the counteroffensive, and the Russian side – 54 tanks, part of the equipment is subject to restoration. Putin added that in comparison, the Ukrainian side lost almost three times as many tanks.

On June 13, President Vladimir Putin meets with war correspondents. It is attended by journalists from Channel One, VGTRK, NTV, RT, Komsomolskaya Pravda, as well as bloggers and authors of Telegram channels.