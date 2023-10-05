Putin: Russia has almost completed the creation of modern types of strategic weapons

Russia has almost completed the creation of modern types of strategic weapons. This was stated by the head of state Vladimir Putin, reports TASS.

“Now we have almost finished work on modern types of strategic weapons that I spoke about and which I announced several years ago,” the head of state said.

According to the president, the last successful test of the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant of virtually unlimited flight range has been carried out, and work on the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile has actually been completed.

Related materials:

Putin assured that mass production and placement of these types of weapons on combat duty will begin in the near future.

The head of state spoke in detail about the Sarmat and Burevestnik missiles in March 2018 during his address to the Federal Assembly of Russia.