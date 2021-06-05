Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of the Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 (SP-2).

“I am glad to announce that today, 2.5 hours ago, the pipe laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed, and work on the second string continues. The entire linear work, including the offshore section, has been completed, “the Russian head of state said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 4.

He also spoke about Gazprom’s readiness for the process of filling the pipeline with gas, which was due to the supply of the resource to the Slavyanskaya compressor station, the starting point of the pipeline. The corresponding route directly connects the gas transmission systems of Russia and Germany, and will also perform the function of ensuring energy security in Europe and reliable supply of its consumers.

Putin added that the project was completed in accordance with all international environmental standards and technical requirements. He also pointed to the high economic effect of the project.

“We are ready to continue implementing similar high-tech projects with our European and other partners. And we hope that the logic of mutual benefit and mutual benefit will inevitably prevail over all sorts of artificial barriers of the current political environment, ”Putin said.

On the same day, during the SPIEF, Vladimir Putin commented on the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the role of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through Ukraine and noted that Moscow is not obliged to “feed everyone”.

“Do you think we should feed everyone? Do we have such a duty – to feed everyone, or what? ” – said the president.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the completion of the first string of Nord Stream 2 had nothing to do with the recent abandonment of the United States’ sanctions package on the project. Peskov also added that there are no problems at the stage of certification and insurance of the project at the moment.

In turn, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, commenting on the news of the completion of the laying of the first string of the pipeline, said that Ukraine and Poland “lost the battle that unfolded against the background of the construction of Nord Stream 2”.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, in her commentary on the same event, said: “Frankly, long-awaited news. To spite all spiteful critics – someone will add. But I will add something else: not for evil to someone, as they believe in Washington, but for the good of our country and the states participating in the project “

On June 4, Aleksey Grivach, Director for Gas Problems of the National Energy Security Fund, announced that from a technological point of view, it is possible to send gas to Europe through one line of Nord Stream 2.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Austrian mining company OMV Rainer Seeele said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be completed in 2021.

According to the data, hosted on the website of the German Waterways Authority, from May 22 to June 30, 2021, the Fortuna will lay a pipeline underwater along the pipeline route in the shallow Adlergrund region of the Baltic.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.