Putin: Russians are closely monitoring every step of the army on the front line
The Russians are closely watching every step of the army on the front line. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting with graduates of military universities, writes TASS.
“The people of Russia are closely following every step of our army on the line of combat contact,” Putin said, congratulating the military on graduating from universities of the Ministry of Defense, special services and law enforcement agencies.
