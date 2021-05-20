Russian President Vladimir Putin announced more frequent attempts to slander and distort the history of the Great Patriotic War, including “brainwashing” young Russians. It is reported by RIA News Thursday 20 May.

“We also have young people so brainwashed that they worship those who killed their grandfathers and great-grandfathers, this should not be allowed,” the head of state complained during a meeting of the Russian Pobeda Organizing Committee.

According to him, all this is done with the aim of containing Russia. He stressed that with the passing of the generation of winners, the responsibility for preserving their heritage grows.

On May 9, Putin announced that the world was once again trying to put into service much of the ideology of Nazism, and warned Russia’s enemies that the country would firmly defend its interests.

Earlier in his annual address to the Federal Assembly, the president expressed surprise at the content of Russian history textbooks, which, he said, distorted facts or did not mention important historical dates. After his words, the Ministry of Education of Russia carried out a check and found out that 70 percent of the curricula do not fully reflect the events of the Great Patriotic War. The department will develop new textbooks.