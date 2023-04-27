Russia and Turkey have agreed to develop bilateral relations, the main and fundamentally important of which is the deepening of cooperation in the economy and trade. This was announced on April 27 by Russian President Vladimir Putin following talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Naturally, in addition to cooperation in the field of peaceful atom, we also discussed other topical issues in the development of the entire range of Russian-Turkish relations, and in this regard, a number of fundamentally important joint agreements were reached,” Putin said during the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to a nuclear power plant (NPP) “Akkuyu”.

The Russian leader stressed that the two countries had agreed to stimulate the progressive growth of bilateral trade. By the end of 2022, it has already exceeded $62 billion. In addition, the Russian Federation and Turkey intend to encourage the inflow of counter investments, as well as help the business structures of the two states enter each other’s markets.

Earlier, on April 27, the presidents of the Russian Federation and Turkey held telephone conversations. After that, they took part via video link in a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the Turkish city of Mersin.

Putin called the nuclear power plant the most important project of the Russian Federation and Turkey, pointing out that it makes it possible to develop economic and neighboring relations of the state. Erdogan, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of the country, thanked Russia and its president for the construction of the nuclear power plant.

Earlier, on April 7, James O’Brien, head of the Office for Sanctions Policy Coordination at the State Department, said that the United States expects to see a sharp drop in trade between Russia and Turkey due to anti-Russian sanctions.

At the end of March, Turkey partially resumed the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia, but with a number of restrictions. In particular, it is impossible to supply products from Canada and the USA, as well as certain categories of goods.

On March 29, in a study by NF Group, which Izvestia got acquainted with, it was noted that in the first quarter of 2023, five new Turkish brands entered the Russian market, for the same period in 2022 – only one. New retailers are represented in profiles such as “clothing and footwear” and “household goods”.