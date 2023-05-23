Russian President Putin said that before the creation of the Ukrainian SSR, Ukraine did not exist in the history of mankind

Before the creation of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR), there was no Ukraine in the history of mankind. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the country Valery Zorkin, writes TASS.

Zorkin showed Putin a map drawn up in 17th-century France. It marks the lands that were part of the Russian kingdom, Cossackia and the Commonwealth. At the same time, Zorkin noted that there is no Ukraine on the map.

“Soviet power created Soviet Ukraine, this is well known. And before that, there was no Ukraine in the history of mankind,” the head of state said.

The president has previously stated that modern Ukraine was entirely created by communist Russia after 1917. According to him, Vladimir Lenin and his associates did it in a very rude way, by separating the territories, and no one asked the people living there about anything.