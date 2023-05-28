Putin said that for the Russian Federation now is the time of self-determination, the struggle for the right to be itself

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the time has come for the country, in fact, the time of self-determination and the struggle for the right to be itself. The video message of the head of state on the occasion of the opening of the Academy of Creative Industries in the art cluster “Tavrida” is posted on the official website Kremlin.

“But, looking at what is happening in the world, we understand more and more clearly: we do not need guidelines or standards, crudely imposed from the outside, which suppress any originality and originality of development,” the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin called for a careful, respectful attitude to one’s roots and origins, as well as to preserve in their own forms and genres “the unique sound that has always distinguished Russian culture”, a special value message that speaks of the most important spiritual and moral foundations.

Earlier, the President of Russia proposed to declare a five-year period of creative entrepreneurial work in the country. According to the head of state, this five-year period should be filled with concrete, substantive work, and not protocol events.