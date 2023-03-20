Putin announced Russia’s openness to a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the current situation in Ukraine. He wrote about this in the material “Russia and China – a partnership looking to the future” for the publication “People’s Daily”. Article published on site Kremlin.

The head of state announced Russia’s openness to a politico-diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that in April 2022, the peaceful settlement of the crisis was terminated “by no means by us.”

At the end of January, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov spoke about possible negotiations with Ukraine. Then he said that at the moment there are no conditions for a dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In a video message to the Russians, Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the Russian military. On September 21, 2022, a partial mobilization was announced in Russia, under which more than 300,000 people were drafted into the troops.