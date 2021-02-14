Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a dialogue with the chief editors of the Russian media, said that the country was ready to develop relations with Japan. An excerpt of the meeting was shown on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”…

The head of state stressed that Moscow will cooperate with Tokyo, but within the framework of the basic law – the Constitution.

Earlier, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, named an obstacle that prevents the signing of a peace treaty between Russia and Japan. It is the position of the Japanese side, which links two different problems: the northern territories and the presence / absence of a peace treaty.

As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between the countries. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute over the southern part of the Kuriles – the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islands. Japan calls them “northern territories” and does not recognize Russian sovereignty over them.