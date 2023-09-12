President Putin announced the Russian Federation’s work on weapons based on new physical principles

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), said that Russia is working on weapons based on new physical principles. This is reported by TASS.

“Weapons based on new physical principles will ensure the security of any country in the near historical future,” the Russian leader said.

This type of weapon most often means the development of qualitatively new, previously unused technologies. These include laser, infrasound, radio frequency and other types of weapons.

Previously, Russia used weapons that provided an advantage over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Northern Military District zone. The Cloud repeater for drones has been successfully tested. Its advantage is that during development, specialists switched to other frequencies, this will protect the safety of UAV operators.