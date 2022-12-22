President Putin said that the Russian Federation seeks to end the conflict that began in 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation does not seek to spin the flywheel of the conflict in Ukraine, but to end the conflict that began back in 2014 after a coup d’état provoked in the country. His words lead TASS.

According to him, in fact, this situation began to take shape, but was less noticeable in Russia, and in the West they preferred not to talk about it at all and not notice it, but it all started in 2014, “after the coup d’état provoked by the United States.”

Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of the conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We strive for this and will continue to strive Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation

Putin stressed that the briefings of the Ministry of Defense on the subject of the special operation are held daily, they report to the public, to the country about what is happening, where it is happening and how.

Therefore, we will strive to ensure that this is completed, and the sooner the better, of course. Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation

The Russian leader specified that in this case, the intensification of hostilities could lead to unjustified losses.

The condition for the end of the conflict in Ukraine

At the same time, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 borders is the only way to end hostilities in the country.

The only difference I’m talking about is whether we throw them out or whether they leave on their own. If he [президент РФ Владимир Путин] will now retreat to the borders of 1991, then the possible path of diplomacy will begin Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also admitted that the Ukrainian conflict could end in 2023. In his opinion, next year the Ukrainians will also be the most influential, but in peacetime.

Related materials:

Unwillingness to negotiate

However, the United States believes that now Moscow is not ready for negotiations with Kyiv. John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator, said Putin “has shown absolutely no willingness to negotiate, quite the opposite.”

Kirby also added that Russia will have to answer for the conflict in Ukraine after it ends. “After the conflict, we want the Kremlin to be properly held accountable,” he stressed.