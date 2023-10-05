Putin: Russia did not start the war in Ukraine, but only wants to end it

The armed confrontation in Ukraine began not through the fault of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 20th meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Broadcast is underway on the forum website.

Russia did not start the so-called war in Ukraine, but it is trying to end it, Putin noted.

“We did not stage a coup in Kyiv,” the president also recalled. Putin described the events in Ukraine in 2014 as bloody and unconstitutional.

In his speech, Putin also named the purpose of the special military operation.