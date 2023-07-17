Putin announced Russia’s response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, the Ministry of Defense is preparing proposals

There will be a response from Russia after the attack on the Crimean bridge. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin, whose words were broadcast Telegram– Channel “Kremlin. News”.

“There will be a response from Russia, of course. The Ministry of Defense is preparing relevant proposals,” the head of state said.

On the morning of July 17, it became known about the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said that the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles.

Due to the attack on the Krymsky bridge, vehicular traffic on it was temporarily stopped. The authorities of the peninsula urged tourists and guests of the republic to choose an alternative route through new regions.