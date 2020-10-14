Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of another Russian vaccine against coronavirus. It is reported by RIA News…

The vaccine was registered on Wednesday, October 14, by the Vector Center. “I would like to start with something else, with the pleasant information that the Novosibirsk center“ Vector ”has registered the second Russian vaccine against coronavirus today,” the Russian president said, opening a meeting with government members.

Earlier, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center and the Ministry of Defense, became the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. On August 11, the Russian president announced the registration of the drug. Its production started on 15 August. The first decided to vaccinate doctors and citizens from risk groups. Mass vaccination against coronavirus is scheduled to start in 2021.