Putin said Russia is thinking about possible changes in nuclear doctrine

Moscow is thinking about possible changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose words are quoted RIA News.

“We are now thinking about what could be changed in the nuclear doctrine. In any case, we know that the potential enemy is working on this, on new elements related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

In particular, the politician noted that the West is developing ultra-low-power explosive nuclear devices, which needs attention.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was held on June 7, the president also admitted that Russia’s nuclear doctrine could be changed in the future. Then the head of state recalled that, according to this doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons is possible only “in exceptional cases, in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the behavior of Western countries against the background of the Russian special military operation (SVO) indicates the need to clarify some parameters of the Russian nuclear doctrine.

“An analysis of the behavioral model of the collective West in connection with the Northeast Military District shows that it is necessary to clarify certain parameters that apply to situations described in the military doctrine as such,” he said.