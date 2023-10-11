Russian President Putin: Israel occupied part of the original Palestinian lands by force

Israel has partially occupied ancestral Palestinian lands, including through military force. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this, reports Russia Today.

“Part of the lands that Palestinians consider to be part of the original Palestinian lands has been occupied by Israel at different times and in different ways, but mostly, of course, with the help of military force,” the Russian leader said.

He also added that Israel was formed as a sovereign state, but Palestine “due to a variety of circumstances” was not able to go the same way.

Earlier, President Putin, as part of negotiations with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, stated the need to resolve the issue of creating a sovereign state of Palestine. He also added that what was happening was an unfortunate result of Washington’s attempts to resolve the conflict, which do not take into account the “core interests of the Palestinian people.”