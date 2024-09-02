Putin: Russia and Mongolia discuss fuel supplies at preferential prices

Russia and Mongolia are discussing the issue of fuel supplies at preferential prices, and the relevant agreement is currently being worked out. This was reported in an interview with the Mongolian newspaper Onodor stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, Ulaanbaatar will be able to use part of the cheap gas that will be supplied from Russia to China through Mongolia via the Soyuz Vostok pipeline. The countries are also discussing the possibility of developing other economic projects, including the modernization of the Ulaanbaatar railway and the reconstruction of the Mongolian capital’s Thermal Power Plant No. 3.

“By the way, if initially the Mongolian partners wanted to limit themselves to only a transit role, now the possibility of using part of the cheap pipeline gas for the development of your economy and infrastructure is being considered,” the president said.

It was previously reported that in the second quarter of 2024, the countries of the European Union (EU) imported more gas from Russia than from the United States. Russian gas accounted for 17 percent of European imports of this resource. Three routes were used for deliveries, including the Ukrainian transit that continues to operate.