Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared the days between the May holidays as days off. The head of state promised to sign the corresponding decree on Friday, April 23, writes RIA News…

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made a corresponding proposal. According to her, this must be done to combat the coronavirus, since the situation may become more complicated.

“I myself have repeatedly said that both at the federal and regional levels I will urge all colleagues to listen to the opinion of specialists, to virologists, to those who are not just professionally versed in these issues, but who are fighting infection, especially in the last year, having received in-depth information about COVID-19, ”he said.

Now the Russians will rest from May 1 to May 11.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from the 1st to the 3rd in connection with the celebration of the Day of Spring and Labor, from May 8 to 10 in connection with the Victory Day. April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter.