Putin: Armenia essentially recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia essentially recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during a meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“But it’s not just about the results of this latest conflict. The point is that the Armenian leadership essentially recognized the sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Karabakh,” said the Russian president.

Putin recalled that Armenia recorded the territorial status of Karabakh in the Prague Statement. He emphasized that this was not the decision of Moscow, but of Yerevan. “What should we say here? There is nothing to say here. If Armenia itself recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” Putin concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the statements of the Armenian authorities about Russia’s “surrender” of Karabakh. According to him, they are not true.