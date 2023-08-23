Putin announced an increase in the minimum wage in Russia by 18.5% from January 1, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an increase in the minimum wage (SMIC) by 18.5 percent from January 1, 2024. According to him, this will have a positive impact on the incomes of about 4.8 million Russians. TASS.

“We continue to index the minimum wage, so as to increase its gap from the subsistence level. Starting January 1 next year, an outstripping increase in the minimum wage by 18.5 percent is planned at once,” he said.

The head of state stressed that this would be significantly higher than the inflation rate and wage growth in the country. He added that in this way the financial condition of about 4.8 million workers will improve.

Earlier, a group of State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party and Senator Elena Afanasyeva proposed increasing student scholarships to the level of the minimum wage. According to the proposed amendments to the laws “On Education in the Russian Federation” and “On the Minimum Wage”, the minimum state academic scholarship and state social scholarship should exceed the level of 16,242 rubles. Now in some universities, payments amount to 1825 rubles per month.