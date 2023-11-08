President Putin said that NATO is trying to expand in Asia

The NATO bloc, violating its own doctrines, is trying to expand in Asia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is quoted TASS.

“The North Atlantic Alliance, oddly enough, in violation of its own doctrinal documents, is making attempts to go beyond the geographical boundaries of its activities,” the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, unlike NATO, Russia and China “are not building any military alliances following the example of the Cold War.”

Earlier, Putin, on the eve of his visit to China, recalled that in 1991 NATO made a promise not to expand to the east. Putin accused NATO of expanding eastward and said the bloc had gone through five such waves since 1991.