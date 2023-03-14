Putin said that the level of real wages in Russia fell by 1%

At present, there is a tendency in Russia to increase the level of wages, said President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, there is a slight decrease in the real incomes of the population and the level of real wages, he said during a conversation with the workers of the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, reports RIA News.

“We have had a slight decrease in the level of real wages and real incomes of the population – by one percent in the first and second cases. But the trend is still on the rise,” the head of state said.

The President also added that unemployment in Russia continues to decline. “Unemployment was at a historically low level, even before the pandemic, our unemployment was 4.7 percent, and the latest data on the labor market is 3.6 percent,” he said.

At the same time, there is a shortage of specialists in the military-industrial complex in the country, especially for highly qualified specialists. In this regard, the level of wages in this sector should become more attractive, the president said.

Earlier, the Central Bank reported that the main threats to the transition of the Russian economy to growth in the second half of 2023 are a shortage of personnel, technological restrictions, as well as weak external demand. Analysts noted that in the dynamics of the production of intermediate and investment industries, limitations caused by difficulties with servicing imported equipment and a shortage of personnel are becoming more and more noticeable.