Putin: the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces military personnel surrendering into captivity has increased sharply recently

The number of Ukrainian military personnel surrendering to the Russian Armed Forces has increased sharply recently. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the increase in the number of captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during a meeting with the leaders of the Duma factions, reports TASS.

According to the head of state, work on the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine is underway.

In September, it became known that about ten thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia using a special radio wave 149.200 “Volga”. A representative of the operational services reported on the condition of the prisoners of war, adding that there were cases when, with the help of radio frequency, Ukrainians surrendered in whole groups.

Previously, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter deliberately surrendered, using the frequency 149.200 “Volga” on the advice of his brother, who serves in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and is participating in a special military operation. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the man refused to participate in the exchange of prisoners of war and return to Ukraine.