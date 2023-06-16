Putin: On January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will be increased by 18.5 percent, much higher than inflation

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speeches at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) said that from January 1, 2024, the minimum wage (minimum wage) in Russia will rise sharply. It will be indexed by 18.5 percent and will amount to 19,242 rubles.

Separately, I want to say about such an important indicator as the minimum wage – the minimum wage. We continue to index it at a faster pace Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

By 2030, the minimum wage in Russia will double

Putin also stressed that Russia needs to at least double the minimum wage in order to push up wages across the country as a whole. “The total increase in the minimum wage will have a positive impact on the incomes of almost 5 million people, to be precise, 4.8 million,” the president assured.

At the beginning of this year, the indexation of the minimum wage was already carried out – it increased by 6.3 percent and is now equal to 16,242 rubles. In 2022, the indicator was raised twice – by a total of almost 20 percent.

Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Kommersant

Plans to index the minimum wage in 2024 became known on March 23 – a new increase was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Then the head of the Cabinet stressed that the goal of the authorities is to improve the well-being of citizens, including by consistently increasing the minimum wage at a rate higher than inflation.

State support will become available to a larger number of Russians

In addition, during his speech at the SPIEF, Putin proposed expanding the conditions for paying child benefits. The President said that the unified child allowance and allowance for a child up to one and a half years old should be paid to people with any income, and not to look at whether it has increased in the family or remained.

Putin recalled that according to the current norms in Russia, many of the social benefits are calculated from family income. And if the income of the family even slightly increases, then payments stop or are seriously reduced. Under such conditions, the Russians lose their incentive to look for a new job with a higher salary.

It should be profitable to work, and state support should serve as a help, additional income to the salary, and not its replacement Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Citizens who care for disabled children also need additional support, the president said. For those of them who work part-time, the possibility of receiving an allowance for the care of a child with a disability should be extended.

Now only those who do not work and have no other source of income can count on the payment. If a Russian caring for a disabled child finds a part-time job, he will automatically lose his allowance. These restrictions, according to the president, must be eliminated.

To make this possible, the law should include the concept of “partial employment,” Putin stressed. He instructed Parliament to adopt the relevant regulations “as soon as possible.”